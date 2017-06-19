Ujjain: Farmers’ stir- Rioters on run to escape police dragnet

Ujjain: Rioters wreaked havoc, damaged public property and torched several vehicles during farmers’ agitation. They also spilled milk and damaged vehicles of innocent farmers during the 10-day long agitation.

Now, the police have launched massive manhunts to nab the trouble-makers. On the basis of tip offs raids are being conducted in Chandukhedi, Tapobhumi, Ingoriya and other riot-hit areas to nab the culprits. As per information, police teams are targeting areas where FIRs were registered during the agitation.

Meanwhile, farmers have accused the police of harassment through late night raids. A group of farmers has also met public representatives to register their protest against the police action.

Farmers started meeting with public representatives in this regard to curb the police raids.