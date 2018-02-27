Ujjain: Farmers demand inclusion of garlic, potato in Bhawantar scheme

Ujjain: Bhartiya Kisaan Sangh (BKS) handed over a memorandum to collector Sanket Bhondve addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, demanding inclusion of potato and garlic crops into the Bhawantar scheme on Monday. They also warned that if their demands were not fulfilled within 10 days, the BKS would stage violent protests.

According to BKS spokesman Bharat Singh Bais, government had included onion in the Bhawantar scheme but had left behind potato and garlic which fell under same category. He further informed, “the yield of garlic and potato is currently good in the district but the farmers are bearing losses, as they are not able to recover production costs”.

BKS district president Anand Singh Aanjana, Pankaj Modi, Dashrath Pandya and other members handed over the memorandum and demanded the rate of garlic to be fixed as Rs 5000 per quintal and that of potatoes to be fixed as Rs 15 per kg after inclusion in Bhawantar scheme.