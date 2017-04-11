Ujjain: Fake marriage costs man Rs 60, 000

Ujjain: A villager was duped of Rs 60, 000 in the name of marriage by unidentified persons. The fraudsters took Rs 60,000 from Kaniram Manli, resident of village Chirola under Bhatpachalana police station, for arranging a bride for his son Kailash (30) and finalyy, got him married to Muskan alias Jyoti.

However, just a day after the marriage, Jyoti demanded to return home, raising suspicion among her husband as well as other family members. Kailas lodged a report against Muskan, Saleem, Santosh, Radheshyam, Imran, Satyanarayan, and wife of Santosh with Barnagar police station alleging fraud by the gang. Police have registered an FIR under Section 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code, against all the accused. According to SI MS Choudhary, Muskan was already arrested and search is on for the rest.