Ujjain: Exhibition inaugurated at Seva Sangam

Ujjain: A three-day Seva Sangam programme was organised by Seva Bharti Malwa Prant at Madhav Seva Nyas. On this occasion, an exhibition was also held on Monday.

Rameshwar Das Maharaj of Mahanirvani Juna Akhada was chief guest of the programme and state pracharak of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh Parag Abhyankar was key speaker of the programme. The programme will last till January 25. During the programme energy minister Paras Jain, Swapnil Kulkarni and Vivek Dubey were present. Ritesh Soni conducted the programme and gratitude was expressed by Saroj Agrawal. According to convener of the programme Ritesh Soni, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Uttam Swami will take part in the programme on Tuesday at Mahakleshwar Bhakt Niwas. Key speaker will be Suhas Rao Hiremath while the programme will be presided over by RSS regional head Ashok Sohoney.