Ujjain: Exhibition at Dream India School

Ujjain: An exhibition of models made by the students were organised at the Dream India School. A free medical examination camp was also organized on the occasion. Dr Harsh Mangal and Dr Sapna Mangal of Saharsh Hospital examined the students and their parents. Principal Sompratap Singh Kushwah and Shailendra Baghel proposed the vote of thanks.
