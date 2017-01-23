Ujjain executive body of BJP announced

Ujjain: City BJP chief Iqbal Singh Gandhi after about one year on Sunday evening finally declared names of the office bearers of the local unit. 28 persons, including 7 women, have been made the functionaries. But, ironically, no corporator or Muslim person has been given space.

As per the policy decision of the State BJP, Suresh Giri, who belongs to the SC community, has been made general secretary along with the present general secretary Vivek Joshi and block president Rajendra Jhalani. Giri and Jhalani are new faces and this way the party will have three general secretaries for the first time. Rakesh Agrawal, who was treasurer in the previous term, has been made vicepresident. Names of Dhaneshwari Joshi, Rekha Ora, Om Agrawal, Amit Shrivastava, Geeta Rami, Rishiraj Singh Arora, Sanjay Agrawal and Buddhi Vilas Upadhyay are also included in the list of vice president.

Further, a new face in the name of Vinod Barbota has been made treasurer. Gaurav Tomar, Ambrish Tiwari, Rajkumar Jatiya, Ashwin Parihar, Anchala Sharma, Nirmala Disawal, Mamta Upadhyay, Mahendra Raghuwanshi and Kiran Rathore have been made secretary. Anil Shinde has been made office secretary. Shakti Singh Chaudhari and Virendra Kale have been made election manager and co-manager, respectively. Pawan Gehlot and Rajesh Jarwal have been made publicity incharge and co-in-charge, respectively. Sunil Bhadoria has been made Keshav Nagar Mandal president.

It is second term of Iqbal Singh Gandhi as city BJP chief in succession, but he took more than one year to announce his executive body. In the declaration of such names, he dominated other leaders and succeeded in clearing names of his supporters in plenty. He also tried to balance powerful lobbies of Energy Minister Paras Jain and MLA Mohan Yadav by adjusting their supporters. He also took former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Satya Narayan Jatiya’s son Rajkumar and his staunch supporters Anil Shinde and Rekha Ora in the executive. These nominations assumed significance in wake of Mission-2018.