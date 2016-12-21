Ujjain: Engineering college golden jubilee meet from today

Ujjain: A two-day Golden Jubilee Meet of the students of I and II batches of Government Engineering College will be held on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the college on Wednesday and Thursday under the aegis of Jewels Alumni Association.

Principal Umesh Pendharkar will be chief orator of the programme that will start at 10 am today. On this occasion retired professors will be felicitated and tributes will be paid to departed teachers and students.

A musical night and dinner will also be organised on Wednesday. On Thursday the old engineering college and hostel building, which is now Polytechnic College, will be visited to cherish memories of olden days. The programme will end with a dinner night. The information was given by joint secretary DD Atal.