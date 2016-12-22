Ujjain: Engineer Shobha Khanna was elected council member of Indian Road Congress (IRC), during four-day 77th annual session at Hyderabad (Telangana). She has been elected to IPC for 11th time. The IRC council is responsible for formulating guidelines of bridges and roads in the country. Besides, she was also nominated member of four other sub-committees of IRC on codes of bridges and roads. Shobha Khanna is probably the only woman engineer in the country to have supervised construction of 100 bridges during her tenure. She retired as executive engineer, public works department (bridge construction), Ujjain recently.
Ujjain: Engineer Shobha Khanna elected IRC council member for 11th time
