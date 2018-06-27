Ujjain: Encroachment outside Cosmos Mall razed by UMC

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation removed illegal shops established outside Cosmos Mall (formerly Treasure Bazaar), Nanakheda area on Tuesday. Around 80 illegal shops were established in front of Cosmos Mall. The illegal shop owners had been earning up to Rs 4000 to Rs 5000 by renting these shops.

The municipality commissioner ordered removal of these encroachmentson Monday evening and 40 illegal shops had been removed by the owners on Tuesday at 10 am. The remaining shops were removed by the JCB. Local residents informed that some people had beenin the business of setting up of illegal shops in the free area, which had been growing very rapidly by the day.

Some officials also supported them in illegal occupancies. The municipal commissioner has strictly ordered freeing the city from encroachment and to clearing the vegetable market too from illegal occupancies.