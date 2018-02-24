Ujjain: Employees association hands over memo
Ujjain: The principal secretary of Public health engineering department, Pramod Agrawal was handed over a memorandum by district head of Madhya Pradesh class 3 Government employees union Motilal Nirmal on Wednesday, regarding the demands of the union. Secretary Kailash Ramteke, Shrikant Udgir, organisational secretary Shantilal Patodiya, Ashok Pathak, Sunil Shrivastava, Ramchandra Batham, Vikarm Malivya, Raghuvir Pawar, Dinesh Nagar, Mahesh Sharma, employees and office bearers were present.
Tagged with: Employees Association madhya pradesh Pramod Agrawal Ujjain