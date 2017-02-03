Ujjain: Education minister not to wear gown; Indian costumes from next time

Ujjain: Higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiyya will not wear the ‘traditional’ British gown during the 22nd Convocation Ceremony of Vikram University (VU), slated for February 7. Likewise, the merit holders and research scholars will get medals and degrees in Indian costume from the next convocation ceremony of VU.

These developments came to fore on Thursday after Paramhans Avadheshpuri Maharaja led a delegation to meet varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Sheel Sindhu Pandey at the latter’s residence. During their meeting, Pavaiyya also rang on the seer’s mobile hpne and informed him about his decision not to wear the gown during the convocation ceremony of VU.

Seconding the initiative of the seer, the V-C also assured that he would write a letter in this regard to the governor-cum-chancellor. He said only Indian costumes would be worn in the VU’s convocation ceremonies from next time.

Avadheshpuri said the Rajasthan government had already banned British gowns during the convocation ceremonies and two universities of Haryana including Rohtak and Rehwadi had also done the same. He said white dress should be worn during such ceremonies across the country and CM Chauhan should also take a decision in this regard as early as possible. Those present in the delegation included prominent social workers Prakash Chittoda, Ramesh Dikshit, Kuldeepak Joshi, Mahesh Tiwari and Ajit Mangalam among others.