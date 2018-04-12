Ujjain: Ecstatic Panchkroshi wayfarers reach encampments ahead of schedule

Ujjain: Devotees who set out on the Panchkroshi yatra a day before schedule, reached the second point of encampment on Wednesday. A handful of ‘yatris’, also managed to reach Karohan, their third official halt.

Unofficial sources said the Panchkroshi wayfarers may begin to return by Friday. The devotees have seven encampments during the journey. During the journey, the devotees are being served by many social organisations.

These orgnisations arranged tea and meals for them. Community members and volunteers of the Patidar community also arranged tea, cold drinks and snacks at Raghopipliya village. Spokespersons Mukesh Patidar and Manoj Patel informed that Congress leader Umeshsingh Sengar, Manoharlal Patidar, Narayan Patel and many members were present.