Ujjain: Dubey finally takes charge as UDA CEO

Ujjain: Joint-collector Abhishek Dubey assumed charge as chief executive officer (CEO) of Ujjain Development of Authority (UDA) on Wednesday. He received the charge of office from outgoing Shivendra Singh, who has been transferred to Singroli as Commissioner of Municipal Corporation.

Dubey had been transferred to UDA two months back. However, he could not join the new place of posting as Singh had refused to demit charge citing absence of transfer and posting order. Finally, the general administration department issued orders on Tuesday thus paving the way for Dubey’s joining. Singh had been working as CEO of UDA for more than six-and-a-half years.

Earlier, Singh was accorded a warm send-off from the staff. Colleagues presented him bouquets and garlanded him. On this occasion, superintending engineer SS Gupta, CP Mundra, executive engineer KC Patidar, revenue officer Jaideep Sharma, Pravin Pathak, Rajendra Pandey, Deepak Tare and all staff members of UDA were present.