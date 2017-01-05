Ujjain: Drunkard husband kills wife for not cooking chicken

Ujjain: The police arrested a drunkard allegedly for killing his wife in a fit of rage after drinking liquor.

As per information, Dilip Bhuriya, a labourer from Ramwasa village at Indore Road, allegedly killed his wife Kalibai on January 1 and carried her body to Indore for funeral. But after a tip-off, the Bhanwarkua police arrested him with the body, which was later sent to the hospital for postmortem. Indore Police transferred the case to Nanakheda Police,Ujjain and handed over the accused.

As per Nanakheda police, on investigation accused Dilip told them that both he and his wife took liquor on the night of December 31. When he asked Kalibai to cook chicken for him, she refused, following which, in a fit of rage, he beat her up with a wooden log. Afterwards she slept outside the room and when Dilip went to wake her up, she was no longer alive. The police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.