Ujjain: Drizzle makes city weather pleasant

Ujjain: A light drizzle made the city weather pleasant on Wednesday evening though the maximum temperature remained same as the day before. Beginning at around 3.30 pm, the scattered drizzle continued for about 2 hours. The scattered nature of the drizzle was a result of localized formation of clouds.

Jiwaji Observatory in-charge Deepak Gupta informed that the drizzle was a result of the cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to which, humid eastern winds were flowing. He also informed that the local clouds were formed due to these humid eastern winds.

There was no dip in the maximum temperature but the minimum temperature increased from 21 degrees Celsius on Monday night to 23.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. This happened due to the localized clouds above the city. A slight rainfall also occurred in the neighbouring cities of Indore and Dewas two days ago.

Residents rejoiced as the weather became pleasant and it was a relief from the scorching heat of the sun. Many people came out of their houses and enjoyed the pleasant atmosphere.