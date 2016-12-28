Ujjain: Driver stole truck that fell into Kshipra

Ujjain: The truck which accidentally fell into Kshipra on Saturday was un-numbered and stolen from Jaora Mandi on December 23 night. It was stated by cleaner of the truck Dilip during an interrogation. He further said the truck was taken to Indore for sale by driver Aslam.

Meanwhile, owner Shailu Pandit from Jaora reached the police station and indentified the truck.

According to Nanakheda police, Shailu had bought this truck from Haneef and the registration was not yet transferred in his name. Due to this reason the truck was parked in Jaora Mandi when accused Aslam and Dilip stole it.