Ujjain: Dress code in Mahakal Temple: Jacket to employees, coat to officers

Ujjain: A meeting was held by Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee on Monday regarding dress code for employees of the temple. Additional collector Jayant Joshi presided over the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that two pairs of uniforms will be provided to the employees. Each employee will get a jacket while senior officers will get a coat. There are 330 employees working in the temple. Joshi ordered to invite tenders. It was also decided in the meeting that employees could choose their favourite tailor to stitch clothes.

Minimum stitching charges were also fixed for male and female employees, which will be Rs 800 and Rs 200 respectively. In-charge administrator Avadhesh Sharma, legal advisor Manoj Pathak, district treasury officer Sushma Thakur and accounts officer BS Ranawat were present during the meeting.