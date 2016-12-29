Ujjain: Drains need cleaning, staff needs to be regular

Civic body of Ujjain needs to ensure that its sanitation staff remains on its toes and performs its duties regularly without fail. Cleanliness is not something that needs to be done for a week or for photo ops. Here is what some residents of Ujjain had to say to MANASVINI VYAS on the state of cleanliness in the city.

The cleanliness in this area is not very decent. The garbage vehicle is regular; however, the drains are not cleaned on time. Also the presence of various hawkers, fruit sellers in this are makes cleaning a tough task.

Bhushan Jain, 55, Business, Tatya Tope Marg, Freegunj

I’m satisfied with the implementation of Swachch Bharat in Ujjain, especially in my locality. However, I think the number of public dustbins in the area and other market places should be increased.

Bharat Rajput, 33, Business, Alakhdham

The garbage vehicle is regular and the sweepers also do their duty on time and regularly. The only problem is cleaning of drains. Nagar Nigam should take note of it.

Shanu Sharma, 19, Student, Rishi Nagar

The sweepers are not regular. The cleaning of drains also remains a matter of concern. No public dustbins can be seen around in this locality.

Vijay Pal, 40, Business, Rishi Nagar

The implementation of clean India is quite satisfactory in the city. The garbage vehicle is regular and the sweepers also clean the road every alternate day. Public dustbins are also there in the area.

Pushpa Gothwal, 52, Housewife, Mahesh Vihar Colony

Sweepers are not regular in this area. Garbage piles can be seen around in the locality and the drainage system is pathetic to say the least. Foul stench emanates from the garbage dumps and chocked drains.

Aditi Agrawal, 23, Student, Sant Nagar