Ujjain: Drains in biz area need to be cleaned regularly

In a business area not everyone is happy with the cleanliness standards. Dirty and clogged up drains are a worry for many. Suggestions to provide a separate area for hawkers, who contributed majorly in littering, have been made by some while talking to MANASVINI VYAS.

Cleanliness in the locality is satisfactory. The garbage vehicle is very regular and the facility of public dustbins is also there in the area.

Mahesh Dhanwani, 40, Businessman, Sindhi Colony

No massive improvement can be seen even after the clean India movement. Public dustbins should be there in every alley and locality. The garbage vehicles should make a round in the evenings also if possible. Hawkers and fruit sellers should be given separate space.

Girish Paraswani, 30, Businessman, LP Bhargava Nagar

Because of vegetable sellers and other hawkers, proper cleaning does not take place. The drains are also not cleaned even after several complaints.

Rajeev Kumar, 46, Businessman, Freegunj

Cleanliness in the area is quite good. However, the cleaning of drains remains a matter of concern. Even when the drains are cleaned, the waste is not thrown away till 4-5 days.

Ali Asgar, 22, Businessman, Kamri Marg

The system has improved in the past few months. The garbage vehicle is regular and the drains are also covered. But, sweepers are not regular.

Jaiprakash, 37, Businessman, Vasant Vihar

I don’t see any major fault in the implementation of Clean India in Ujjain. I am very much satisfied. The garbage vehicle and the sweepers are also regular.

Shelendra Singh Pawar, 33, Businessman, Manshaman