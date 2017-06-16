Ujjain: Dr. Sharma of VU feted in Sydney

Ujjain: Dr. Shailendra Kumar Sharma, proctor of Vikram University, was honoured with the ‘Sahitya Sindhu Samman’ at the International literature festival and research conclave organised by the International Literature-arts Forum in Sydney, Australia.

Dr. Sharma also delivered the keynote speech on ‘Hindi ka vaishvik mahatva aur sambhavnaye’ at the event.

He was felicititated with a certificate, memento, cash and shawl by the guests Dr. Jaipal Singh, Dr Pran Jaggi, Dr Ravindra Kumar Verma and others. Prof Rajshree Sharma of government Madhav arts and commerce college also presented a research paper on ‘uchh shiksha sansthano mein madhyam bhasha ki chunauti and sambhavnayein’ at the research conclave. She was also honoured with ‘sahityashree samman’.