Ujjain: Door-to-door campaigning against malnutrition

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh government launched ‘dastak abhiyan’ to identify children of age group 0-5 years, suffering from acute malnutrition and other ailments. The campaign, aimed to lower child mortality rate, was launched by energy minister, Paras Jain at Charak hospital on Thursday.

Health workers will carry out a door-to-door campaigning and conduct complete health examinations of children suffering from malnutrition, diarrhea, cough-cold and fever. Free of cost medical care will be given to those children at government hospitals. Paras Jain also asked health workers to examine patients suffering from some serious disease during the campaign.

During the launch event, mayor Meena Jonwal was also present as special guest. She said, children suffering from acute malnutrition will be immediately admitted to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres. Guests also gave children a dose of ORS. Chief medical and health officer Dr. VK Gupta, civil surgeon Dr. ML Malviya and staff were present. Later, the minister conducted an inspection of the hospital and suggested building a physiotherapy centre at the hospital.