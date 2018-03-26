Ujjain: Don’t force students to purchase material from particular shop says District Magistrate

Ujjain: District Magistrate (DM) Sanket Bhondve has prohibited non-government schools from forcing students to purchase study material including books from a particular shop. Action will be taken under Section 188 of the IPC against the institution, which violates the order, said the DM

Issuing the order, Bhondve said: “Schools will not be able to force parents or students to purchase material from a specific shop. Printing of school name on notebooks has been banned. On uniform, the name of school and logo will be restricted to sell from shops or to sell uniforms of a school special from a particular shop.

It is also prohibited to set too much textbooks, which is academically uncertified and to force students to buy them. No shopkeeper will be allowed to sell notebooks and texts. The teacher-parent association will decide about uniforms, tie, badge, belt, cover, sticker color, type etc. Books affiliated to NCERT and CBSE will only be used in all CBSE-affiliated schools.