Ujjain: Doctors protest Sehore incident

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 21, 2017 07:46 am
Ujjain: City doctors staged a protest on Friday tying black ribbon on their hand against an incident of misbehaving with doctors at Sehore. On this occasion, all the medical staff of the government hospitals supported the doctors. The doctors also stopped their work for one hour. The protest was staged across the state on the call of Madhya Pradesh Medical Association. The doctors also demanded protection for them so that such instances might not be repeated.

