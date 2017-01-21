Ujjain: City doctors staged a protest on Friday tying black ribbon on their hand against an incident of misbehaving with doctors at Sehore. On this occasion, all the medical staff of the government hospitals supported the doctors. The doctors also stopped their work for one hour. The protest was staged across the state on the call of Madhya Pradesh Medical Association. The doctors also demanded protection for them so that such instances might not be repeated.
Ujjain: Doctors protest Sehore incident
Tagged with: against an incident black ribbon City doctors misbehaving with doctors Sehore staged a protest Ujjain
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Donald Trump and the US media must make up
True to expectations, the Donald Trump presidency in the United States is starting on a stormy note. His first interaction…
Time for Supreme Court to defuse Jallikattu rallies
It is doubtlessly a setback to restoration of normalcy that the meeting of Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam with…
Order against Smriti Irani commendable, allowing access to her academic records
The Central Information Commission’s order allowing access to the academic records of former human resources development minister Smriti Irani is…
UP elections: An unpredictable affair
All parties and combinations have their own strengths and weaknesses, their own voter bases and also large numbers who will…
IPS officers’ sack must inject more discipline
The Narendra Modi government’s decision to compulsorily ‘retire’ two Indian Police Service officers on the basis of a performance review…