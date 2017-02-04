Ujjain: Doctor to be felicitated for services at Simhasth

Ujjain: A programme has been organised by the members of Alternative Medical Council to felicitate the doctors for their services rendered during Simhasth fair. The venue of the programme is Social Sciences department Bhartpuri .The programme will begin at 1 pm on Saturday. The guests at the event will be Dr Sanwar Pael, Dr Abhijmanyu Singh, Shadab Ahmar Siddiqui AND Sumit Jain. Dr Akeel Khan will conduct the programme.