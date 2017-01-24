Ujjain: Dr Gulnaz Tawar has been awarded the degree of DLit by Vikram University. She presented her research work on ‘Shattari Sufi Tradition’. Her 750 page thesis detailed information on history, philosophy, religion and language. She has also authored five books on Sufism. On her achievement she dedicated the honour to god, all the sufi saints, teachers, parents and friends.
Ujjain: DLit by Vikram University to Dr Gulnaz Tawar
