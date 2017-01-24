Free Press Journal
Ujjain: DLit by Vikram University to Dr Gulnaz Tawar

Ujjain: DLit by Vikram University to Dr Gulnaz Tawar

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 24, 2017 07:30 am
Ujjain: Dr Gulnaz Tawar has been awarded the degree of DLit by Vikram University. She presented her research work on ‘Shattari Sufi Tradition’. Her 750 page thesis detailed information on history, philosophy, religion and language. She has also authored five books on Sufism. On her achievement she dedicated the honour to god, all the sufi saints, teachers, parents and friends.

