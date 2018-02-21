Ujjain: Divisional Commissioner MB Ojha holds review meeting of divisional officers

Ujjain: Divisional Commissioner MB Ojha held a weekly review meeting of divisional officers at Brihaspati Bhawan, on Tuesday. During the meeting, he gave orders to remove names of those who had not availed fair price ration for the last eight months, under the Food Security Scheme, from the eligibility list, assuming that they did not require fair price ration.

Ojha made enquiries from a municipal officer on steps taken for beautification of the Rudra Sagar. He was informed that plans in this direction had been made under the smart city project. Ojha also enquired about the action being taken to prevent copying during the upcoming examinations in the division. He was informed that inspection teams were being set up in all the districts under the leadership of SDMs and tehsildars. These teams would continuously keep an eye on examination centers, he was told.