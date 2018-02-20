Ujjain: Divisional Commissioner cracks the whip on lax attitude of teachers

Demands more efficiency, alertness in education system

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner MB Ojha held a review meeting of the Education Department at Brihaspati Bhawan on Monday. He instructed that all the DPCs of the district should ensure that teachers do not run the school in the morning shift according to their convenience. The school should be run in two shifts only when necessary, and ideally only in one shift.

Ojha also instructed that as far as possible schools should be built in residential areas. Following shortage of place, ground plus one buildings could be built in urban areas. He expressed displeasure at the incomplete construction work of additional rooms in Ratlam district and directed that all non-operational works begin by the end of this month. Ojha also enquired about the setup of all districts and called to issue appropriate work division orders to the designated officers.

Ojha instructed all the district education officers and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan project coordinators to ensure that wardens of all hostels run in the district, go to the hostel every day and provide a healthy environment to students. He also asked officials to do regular inspections and to take strict action against the employees who behave abusively with students.He said senior education officers of all the districts should regularly inspect schools and ensure that teachers reach schools on time and be present throughout school hours. Strict action, he said should be taken against teachers who were found absent from school. He further added that all teachers should download the ‘M-Shiksha Mitra’ app and activate the SMS system so that their presence in school could be ensured.

Ojha instructed education officers to work off beat and prepare two model schools in each development block through self motivation. The level of education and the facilities offered to students in these schools should be of high quality. It was informed in the meeting that for the first time in the division, a fund of Rs 32000000 has been sanctioned for the maintenance and repair of schools.

During the meeting joint director in-charge Sanjay Goyal, joint commissioner development Prateek Sonwalkar, district education officers of all districts and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan project coordinators were present.