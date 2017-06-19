Ujjain: Dithering monsoon adds to city’s water woes

Ujjain: Delay in arrival of monsoon has hit water supply in the city. A recent report has only compounded the impending crisis by stating that Gambhir Dam has water only for six days.

In a bid to overcome potable water crisis, Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials said that water from Kshipra and Gambhir will be supplied in the city from Monday.

An PHE engineer said that floating intake well started working on Sunday evening allowing the department to supply 12 MGD water from Kshipra against city’s requirement of 24 MGD water. The shortfall in supply and demand would be met by water from Gambhir.

Water Works Committee in-charge Kalawati Yadav said, “Kshipra is polluted. How can water be supplied to the residents.” She further said that the committee would ensure that the quality of river water is tested in PHE lab and its report is made public.

Meanwhile, Opposition and ruling party representatives have questioned official failure to maintain water supply. A group of Congress corporators has asked administration and the state government to come clean on the status of Narmada-Kshipra link project. The party is planning to corner the civic body on the issue.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Vashishtha said that water was being supplied with low pressure in Damdama, Ravindra Nagar, Sethi Nagar, Nirman Nagar, Bhakt Nagar, Udayan Marg area and Vaishali Nagar thus creating a crisis.