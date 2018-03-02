Ujjain: District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre inaugurated in city

Ujjain: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre was inaugurated at the civil hospital premises on Thursday, under the joint aegis of the social justice and disabled welfare department and the district administration. Chief guest minister of social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot and energy minister Paras Jain flagged off the country’s first ultra modern advance life support ambulance and mobility van/ambulance for the disabled and senior citizens after the inauguration. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre was inaugurated at the civil hospital premises on Thursday, under the joint aegis of the social justice and disabled welfare department and the district administration.

Chief guest minister of social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot and energy minister Paras Jain flagged off the country’s first ultra modern advance life support ambulance and mobility van/ambulance for the disabled and senior citizens after the inauguration. The guests also inaugurated Sharad Shrivastav’s attractive photo exhibition ‘divyangjano ke bulland hosle’ and reviewed the physiotherapy cell of the newly constructed District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre, as well as the Unique Disability ID (UDID) cell, the psychologist’s room, speech therapy and audiometry room, prosthetics and orthotics cell. Jain himself operated the exercise machines in the physiotherapy room.

During the programme, attractive presentations were given by disabled children. The Madhya Pradesh anthem was presented by children of Prem Jyoti hostel. Fruit baskets were also presented to the Anganwadi workers for distribution among children. After the programme, the guests honored talented disabled children and cochlear implants were given as a token to the disabled. Braille kits were given to Akash and Om Prakash of Government hostel for mentally retarded children. Gehlot also displayed the modern stick created for the visually impaired complete with electronic devices installed on it. This stick has the capability to vibrate when any item came within a radius of three meters. Father Jose was also honored by the guests for doing special work for the disabled.

Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, MLA Mohan Yadav, Anil Feroziya, Satish Malviya, Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Divakar Natu, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal, Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council president Om Jain, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Sonu Gehlot, District Cooperative Central Bank President Kishan Singh Bhatol, Shyam Bansal, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Collector Sanket Bhondve and other officials were present.