Ujjain: Digviyaya Singh arrives in Mahakal city for his ‘Mission Unity-18’

Ujjain: Under his ambitious ‘Mission Unity’ ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections-2018, former chief minister and Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh arrived here on Tuesday night. On the first day of his two-day tour to the city, he reached the residences of 11 local party leaders in a bid to activate them for the mission.

Digvijaya Singh, who had been a frequent visitor to the Mahakal City during his regime 1994-2003, though paid visits many time during past 15 years, always tried to remain in touch with his followers who are in large numbers. This time, however, his intention appeared to be different.

Soon after reaching here at about 7.30 pm by car from Indore Road, he took a brief halt at the Circuit House and straight away went to the residence of former MLA Batuk Shankar Joshi to pay homage on the departure of his younger brother.

Till late night Digvijaya Singh went to the residences of former Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Chetan Yadav, ailing City Congress Committee president Anant Narayan Meena, senior corporator Azad Yadav, former corporators Shakir Ali Khalwale and OP Lott, former MLA Rajendra Bharti and Surendra Singh Sisodia, senior leader Manohar Bairagi. According to District Congress Committee president Jai Singh Darbar, the former CM was scheduled to visit Mauni Baba’s Ashram and he had to take dinner at a slum area behind Kothi Palace late on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Digvijaya Singh will meet the party workers from across the district at Suraj Garden, Chintaman Ganesh Mandir Road at 11 am. He will also take lunch with them and after addressing a press conference, he will depart by car to Dewas.