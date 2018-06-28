Ujjain: Digvijaya Singh meets journalist Jay Kaushal in hospital

Ujjain: Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh visited journalist Jay Kaushal who was admitted to CHL Medical Centre,after a brutal attack on Wednesday evening. After a press conference at the Suraj Garden, he enquired about the details of event in which Kaushal was brutally attacked on the evening of June 14.

He asked the name of accused municipal sub-engineer and relation of the main accused with other assailants and noted down reasons for police inaction against the accused even after 14 days of the incident. District Congress Committee president Jai Singh Darbar, leader of opposition in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Rajendra Vasishtha and others also accompanied Digvijaya.

City Press Club functionaries Sandeep Mehta and Shailendra Kulmi informed Singh about the financial condition of Jay Kaushal’s family and also about medical expenses incurred. They insisted that Singh write to the letter to State government to incur all his medical expenses and also provide compensation to his family. Strongly condemning the incident, the former CM assured full help and support to the journalist, who had been struggling for recovery at the hospital since last fortnight.