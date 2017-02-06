Ujjain: Digital transaction awareness workshop at Vikram University

Ujjain: Vikram University in collaboration with State Bank of India organised a workshop at Swarn Jayanti auditorium to motivate students towards digital banking.

Registrar Dr Parikshit Singh explained significance of digital transaction in today’s era. Officials elucidated students on use of different modes of digital banking like Mobile Apps, debit cards and credit cards to make digital payments and demonstrated use of BHIM app launched by the Indian government.

Finance controller Pramod Kumar Sharma also expressed his views. Faculty members, staff members and students were present in the workshop. Dr Prashant Puranik conducted the programme. Dr Raman Solanki proposed the vote of thanks.