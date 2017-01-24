Ujjain: Digambar Jain members administered oath of office

Ujjain: Oath taking ceremony of Digambar Jain Social Group Ujjaiyini’ executive committee was held with unfurling of the national flag.

On this occasion, 41 members of the committee took oath. Snehalata Sogani was nominated president of the committee. Pramod Jain presided over Sankalp Anushthan Sabha. Pradeep Kumar Kasliwal, Hasmukh Gandhi, and additional general secretary were guests of the programme. Pramod Jain, Devendra Kansal, Pradeep Pandya, Rajkumar Ravat, Nitin Dosi and Sunil Kasliwal welcomed the guests.

Oath officer and national treasurer Rakesh Vinayaka administered the oath to Snehlata Sogani as chairperson, Pradeep Pandya as secretary and Pramila Sogani as treasurer along with 41 members of the committee.

On this occasion, TV actress baby Engil Jain was felicitated. Pradeep Kumar Kasliwal and Hasmukh Gandhi were also felicitated on this occasion. The welcome speech was delivered by Pramod Jain. The programme was conducted by Jambu Neeta Dhawal and gratitude was expressed by Pradeep Pandya. Gajendra Kasliwal, CK Kasliwal, Dilip Bohra, Ramesh Jain and Dilip Sogani were present in the programme.