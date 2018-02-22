Ujjain: Dial 100 rescues woman kidnapped by auto driver

Ujjain: The vigilant and alert team of Dial 100 stopped a serious crime from occurring in the city when they rescued a woman from kidnappers on Tuesday night. Rekha Jaat, 24, had come to city on Tuesday to pay obeisance. While waiting for an auto to go to Nanakheda bus stand at Hariphatak over bridge around 9.45 pm, she boarded an auto rickshaw and asked the driver to drop her at the desired place.

The auto driver instead took the woman to Chintaman Road and wandered around for two hours. Around 12 am, the woman saw a dial 100 vehicle and raised an alarm. The police immediately rescued Rekha and arrested Sandeep Yogi and Shriram Shankarlal. A case of kidnapping was registered at Neelganga police station under section 363 of the IPC.