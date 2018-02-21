Ujjain: Dewas, Ratlam win PCG trophy quarter final matches

Ujjain: Two quarter final matches of the PCG Trophy were played under the aegis of Valmiki football club on Monday. Tournament convener Lokesh Jhanjhot said the first match was played between Indore and Dewas in which Dewas emerged victorious. The second match was played between the teams of Ratlam and Indore district, and the match was won by Ratlam, 2-0.

Zilla panchayat vice chairman of Bharat Porwal, Sundarlal Malviya and spokesman of MP Kisan Congress, Surendra Marmat were special guests at the match. The tournament was conducted by Rajesh Lot and gratitude was expressed by Rupesh Bidwan.