Ujjain: Devotees throng temples on Hanuman Ashtami

Ujjain: Devotees thronged Lord Hanuman temples of the city throughout Wednesday to pay obeisance on Hanuman Ashtami. All Hanuman temples were beautifully decorated with peasants. Mass feasts were also organised.

Marutinandan Temple at Chourasiya Dharmashala, Pandariba was decorated beautifully Maha Arti was also performed. Rambhakt Hanuman Darshan Yatra was also taken out from Khedapati Hanuman Temple at Nikas Square to Hanuman Temple at Madhav College.

The Yatra was led by Congress leader Vivek Yadav. A Maha Arti was also performed on this occasion. Rajesh Bhathli, Rajesh Tiwari, Pappu Bourasi, Jitendra Mandora and Amber Mathur were present on the occasion.

Gumandev Hanuman Temple was also beautified with luminous lights. Even Lord Hanuman’s idol was decked up with flowers. On this occasion a procession was taken out by Shri Chaitnya Veer Hanuman Bhakt Mandal with eye-catching peasants. A Maha Arti was performed at the temple of Shri Chaitanya Veer Hanuman Temple.