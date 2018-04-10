Ujjain: Devotees set out for Panchkroshi Yatra ahead of schedule

Ujjain: The Panchkroshi Yatra will start as scheduled from April 11 from the city. However, devotees began thronging in to the city from Saturday and started their journey ahead of its scheduled date.

According to information received, over 600 devotees reached Nagchandreshwar temple to pay obeisance and moved on to complete their journey with enthusiasm and devotion. Priest Shailendra Sharma and Ajay Sharma of the temple stated that over 5000 devotees had already set out for the Panchkroshi Yatra by Monday.

According to priests, the Yatra should ideally begin on Baishakh Krishn Paksh, tithi ‘dashami’ as per the Hindu calendar. The ‘Panchkroshi yatris’ will reach to their first encampment at Pingleshwar soon, where facilities of potable water and eatables are being arranged by the administration. Devotees in huge numbers were seen at Dewas Gate bus stand, Railway station, Gopal Mandir and Mahakal areas.

Ahead of the Pankroshi Yatra, collector Sanket Bhondve instructed officials to arrange potable water facility every two kilometres en route the yatra. The health department was instructed to do fogging twice a day at camping areas to get rid of mosquitoes. The collector ordered maintaining cleanliness at halting points of the devotees, as well the yatra route. He also instructed to sprinkle water along the route to provide ease to pedestrians.

The CMHO was instructed to maintain stock of anti-venom injections for devotees along with other medicines and ambulances. The municipal corporation was instructed to deploy fire brigades. The collector said all facilities for differently abled and senior citizens would be provided during the yatra. The collector also directed the traffic department to place barricades on accident prone zones.

Devotees need pure water, not polluted water of the Kshipra

Criticising the administration over preparations of the Panchkroshi Yatra, Jila Panchayat vice president Bharat Porwal alleged that ahead of Panchkroshi Yatra, the administration did not take any measure to stop mixing of dirty and polluted water of river Kanh with the holy waters of river Kshipra. Porwal demanded to pump in water of the Narmada for devotees of during the Yatra.

Sindhu Youth federation welcomes devotees

Sindhu Youth federation welcomed devotees in the leadership of Mahesh Pariyani and served them salted buttermilk and arranged a grand feast. A federation functionary Naresh Dhanwani informed that Rajesh Ailani, Vikramsingh Jaat, Amit Kavadiya, Gopal Balwani, Kishan Bhatiya and hundreds of volunteers of the federation took part in serving the devotees.

Mobile application to be used for health check up of devotees

The spokesperson of RD Gardi Medical College Priyank Soni informed that 20 members team of the nursing staff of RD Gardi Medical College would do a medical check up of over 1000 yatris daily during the Yatra through a specific mobile application and would provide treatment accordingly. The check up report will be sent to CMHO office daily he added.