Ujjain: Devotees continue to pour into Mahakal Temple braving chill

Ujjain: Despite the chilly weather, devotees from across the country continue to pour at the world-fame Mahaleshwar Temple as usual.

The Free Press Journal team on Friday afternoon visited the temple to get a first hand idea of the general facilities given to devotees and experiences of outsiders. During talk with some devotees, who came for the darshan, it was found that most of them looked satisfied with the arrangements.

A mother and daughter shared their experience about the facilities given to the devotees who opt for general entry. They came to visit the temple from Ratlam. They said it was an organised, but long navigation. It took them nearly one hour to get to the innermost sanctum of the temple, the garbhgrih. But the arrangement was clutter-free and smooth.

One devotee Kulkant came from Jabalpur with his friends and sharing his experience said the arrangements for general entries were well organised to offer smooth way and didn’t mind the one hour wait. Ramjilal Yadav came to attend the Bhasma Arti with his wife and son. It was his first visit to the temple.

Devotees from general entry get through in batches of almost 100 devotees per batch. They have five waiting points of 10-15 minutes each. They start from general gate and reach the garbhgrih after waiting for 60 minutes at different points. They cross tunnel, basement, first floor and chandigate to reach the sanctorum. This arrangement has significantly cut down the inconvenience faced by the devotees on special occasions like in the month of Sawan.

The government has provided the facilities of locker room, facility centre and Bhasm Arti registration counter at the back side of the temple. The devotees who opt for Rs 151 ticket have direct entry from the front main gate. They have been provided the special locker rooms and shoe stand.

Locker facility

Devotees who don’t want to use the general locker rooms provided by the temple board, can also use lockers installed by the flower shop owners in their shops. They provide this facility for free if the ‘prasad’ and flowers are bought from their shops. These lockers are not authorised by the Temple board, but are good options for general public who don’t go for VIP darshan.