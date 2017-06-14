Ujjain: Development projects should not hinder public movement: Mayor

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal has granted permission for road widening projects proposed from KD Gate to Imali Tiraha and Satyanarayan temple to Gaud dharmshala.

The decision was taken at a meeting with mayor-in-council members on Tuesday. She also spoke about various inconveniences faced by the common man during the execution of such projects and ordered officials concerned not to ignore the interests of the public and work accordingly. As per the revised rules of compensation, affected house owners will not receive monetary compensation. However, provisions in floor area ratio (FAR) have been revised. The mayor asked officials to strictly abide by the new rules.

She also ordered to shift temporary shops set up at Freeganj during Raksha-bandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi to the Maksi road vegetable market and shops on the old fire brigade premises, Naeembaig marg to Nazar Ali mill compound. Other temporary markets will be located at old UMC office at Gopal Mandir, Dudhtalai area, Jyotiba Phule vegetable market and near the water tank at Chardham temple. Commissioner Ashish Singh was present at the meeting.