Ujjain Development Authority workshop on rules of lease deed

Ujjain: Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) held a workshop on Tuesday regarding rules of lease deed 2013 enacted by the state government.

Project in-charges are facing some problems regarding understating these rules. In this regard ex-law officer of Indore Development Authority, Ripusudan Sharma pacified the queries. The project heads of UDA wanted to know that as two different acts, Lease Deed Rules 1975 and 1994 were effective, which one would be applicable on the allotted assets subject to old rules. More queries were regarding transfer fee which was 3 per cent earlier and modified to 0.5 per cent at present.

Officers also discussed if once a person took advantage of reservation, whether he would be eligible a second time for getting the advantage regarding allocation of plots. The project in-charges got cleared many other queries regarding rate of interest, income limits and freedom to purchase commercial assets by the applicant. CEO Abhishek Dubey, executive engineer SS Gupta, CP Mundra and estate officer Jaydeep Sharma were present during the workshop.