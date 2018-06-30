Ujjain: Death sentence sought for rape accused

Ujjain: A memorandum was submitted to collector by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Gorakhsha Sangh seeking death sentence for an accused, who raped a seven-year-old girl in Mandsaur.

Nothing short of a death sentence would do for such a heinous crime, the memorandum highlighted. Mahasabha president Manish Singh Chouhan informed that the memorandum also sought Rs 1 crore compensation for victim’s family, free of cost treatment for the victim, police protection for the family and case should be tried in fast track court.

Government passed bill earlier in which accused of rape of girl less than 13 years will be given death sentence so in this case also accused should be tried accordingly. In Bhopal rape case judgment was given in 22 days so in this case also judgment should be dispensed quickly, the memorandum said. Chouhan, advocate Harish Rathore, Murli Nigam, Ranjit Nigam, Rahul Gosar and others were present in the protest at the collectorate.