Ujjain: Day-long training workshop of divisional unit of RSS held

Ujjain: A one day workshop of the RSS’ teachers’ unit of Ujjain division was held at Madhav Seva Nyas. Malwa region organiser Dr Shrikant said during the programme that RSS swayamsevaks had helped the community in all walks of life.

113 teachers from 38 education organisations from Ujjain, Ratlam, Jaora and Barnagar participated in the workshop. The workshop was inaugurated by Ujjain division vice president Mukesh Disawal and Ujjain division organiser, Vinay Dixit by lighting lamps. Addressing teachers Vinay Dixit threw light on the RSS’ past and its founder Dr Hedgewar. Dixit said during the student life Dr Hedgewar had recited the ‘vandemataram’ and contacted freedom fighters. He gave more importance to the nation rather than his own family, Dixit added.

During the second session Vidyabharati state scholars member, Arun Shukla shared his view on social harmony and terrorism. During the third session Dr Shrikant answered queries of teachers related with nation, society and the RSS. Organiser Shripad Joshi informed that during inaugural session of the workshop Vivek Bansod played Mangalvadya and Harshal Mehata accompanied him on the ‘tabla.’ During the concluding session Sangh prayers was performed.