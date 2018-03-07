Ujjain: Dawoodi Bohra community head in city

Ujjain: The 53rd religious head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin arrived in the city on Tuesday.

Emotional community people gathered on roads and waited for hours to get a glimpse of their religious head. More than 10000 community people were present to welcome him. Syedna arrived in the city by road. He reached Indore airport around 2 pm and from there he arrived at Mazare Nazmi via Shanti Place bypass, Lal pull, Juna Somvariya and KD gate.

At the airport, he was welcomed by Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya and other members of the district administration. An example of city’s religious harmony was seen with the arrival of Syedna on Rang Panchmi. He also prayed at the graves of his ancestors.

From KD gate, he went to Mazare Nazmi in an open Jeep, accompanied by youth on motor cycle, four bands and a march past troop. He will be stationed the city till March 12. In these 7 days, he will take part in numerous religious meetings, programmes and a mass marriage programme of the Bohra community. He is also expected to have lunch in the houses of some selected community people. Around 1.5 lakh people from all over the country are expected to come to the city during Syedna’s stay.