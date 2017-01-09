Ujjain: ‘Dangal’ inspires sporting school girls

Ujjain: About 275 girl students of different schools of the district enjoyed fun of watching ‘Dangal’, which was specially screened for them at a PVR at Cosmos Mall, Nanakheda here on Sunday afternoon.

For many it was a first at PVR and to watch the hit movie together with their friends filled them with happiness and enthusiasm. “We would also labour hard now to achieve success in the world of sports,” many girls said. Most of these girls have been active in athletics, taekwondo, gymnastics and wrestling games. Also, some of them were residents of shelter homes of women empowerment department.

MP Chintamani Malviya along with his daughter, MLA Anil Firoziya, collector Sanket Bhondve and zilla panchayat CEO Ruchika Chauhan were also present during the show. Prior to it, all the girls assembled at the MP’s house, from where they were taken in city buses to-and-fro.