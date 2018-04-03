Ujjain: Dalits protest, force shops to close during Bharat bandh

Ujjain: Bharat bandh against a ruling of Supreme Court pertaining to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was organised on Monday. Hundreds of Anusuchit Jati Jantjati Adhikari Karmchari Sangh (AJJAKS), Bheem Sena, BSP, Sant Ravidas Sangh and other dalit organizations stepped out on the streets to enforce the bandh. They forced people to get down from magic, auto rickshaws and other means of public transportation. Heavy police force was deployed in the city.

The office-bearers and members of AJJAKS and other organizations first garlanded the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Tower Square. Then riding their two wheelers, several small groups of these protesters visited different areas to force closure of shops. Even female workers were seen forcing the shops outside Civil Hospital to close down.

The areas which were most affected by the bandh were Chamunda Mata Chauraha, Dewas Gate, Malipura, Daultaganj, Nai Sadak, Kanthal, Sati Gate, Sarafa, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir and Patni Bazaar. The protesters also went to Mahakaleshwar Temple and submitted a memorandum to the district administration. All this while, the police officers accompanied the protesters but did not take any action.

While enforcing bandh, many protesters held sticks in their hand. They even broke wind screen of a bus and forced several restaurant owners to close their shops at Dewas Gate. At Gopal Mandir these workers burnt an effigy of Prime Minister for not being able to protect the statues of Ambedkar from getting vandalized.

SP Sachin ATulkar told Free Press that the bandh remained peaceful throughout the district. The protesters took out rallies in various urban and rural sectors and submitted memorandum. A ready-made cloth dealer of Freegunj informed that around 50 men reached his shop and forced him to shut it down. He said that the bandh was only effective till 2 pm and all the shops opened after that.

