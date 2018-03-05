Ujjain: ‘Cycle ger’ to be taken out

Ujjain: District Cycle Polo Association will take out a cycle ‘ger’ on Tuesday to bring awareness about culture, health and environment. The aim of this ‘ger’ is to encourage all sections and especially the youth to celebrate traditional festival with enthusiasm.

According to Ujjain District Cycle Polo Association secretary Utksh Singh Sengar, the ‘ger’ will begin at 9.30 am from Chamunda Square and will pass through Dewas Gate Daulatganj Chauraha, Kanthal, Satigate, Gopal Mandir, Gudri Chauraha, Mahakalal Temple and will end at Bharat Mata Temple.