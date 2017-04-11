Free Press Journal
Ujjain: Cyber cell to probe how I-T notice to MTMC went viral

Ujjain: Cyber cell to probe how I-T notice to MTMC went viral

— By FPJ Bureau | Apr 11, 2017 07:29 am
Ujjain: Income Tax department has issued a notice to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee to make a payment of Rs 2 lakh as tax and this notice went viral on social media. Taking the matter seriously the Temple Management Committee is about to issue a notice to IT department and the committee also took help of police as to how the notice got viral. The administrator Awadhesh Sharma told Free Press that on the report lodged by the Temple Management Committee, SP Manohar Singh Verma handed over this matter to cyber cell of the police; however Temple administration has doubt on insider’s hand in leaking the notice of Income Tax department.

