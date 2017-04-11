Ujjain: Income Tax department has issued a notice to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee to make a payment of Rs 2 lakh as tax and this notice went viral on social media. Taking the matter seriously the Temple Management Committee is about to issue a notice to IT department and the committee also took help of police as to how the notice got viral. The administrator Awadhesh Sharma told Free Press that on the report lodged by the Temple Management Committee, SP Manohar Singh Verma handed over this matter to cyber cell of the police; however Temple administration has doubt on insider’s hand in leaking the notice of Income Tax department.
Ujjain: Cyber cell to probe how I-T notice to MTMC went viral
Tagged with: Income tax department issued notice notice went viral Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee social media Tax
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Rupee rides on strong economic fundamentals
Though there would be the inevitable pressure on exports, the inflow of foreign funds of a record magnitude with their…
Come down hard on cow vigilantes
The Supreme Court is justified in its apparent outrage over cow vigilantism in some states. Its direction to the Central…
Former RSS mouthpiece editor Tarun Vijay has a squishy crestfallen appearance these days as if he is perhaps the most…
The nation has a new health policy after 14 years. The long gap itself indicates the priority, or the lack…
BJP vs Shiv Sena tug of war till August
The Union Government is forced to bow to the pressure from the Shiv Sena and revoke the ban to fly…