Ujjain: Cricket tournament in memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Ujjain: The Akhil Bhartiya Ratrikaleen Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament was inaugurated at Damdama ground with colourful fireworks. Sixteen teams from all over the country are participating in the competition. This programme is being organized in memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh by Shaheed Bhagat Singh Khel evam Samajik Sanstha.

The teams include those from Nashik, Nagpur, Godhra (Gujarat), Guna, Ashok Nagar and Bhopal. The cricket tournament will continue till April 15. The chief guests of the programme were Vibhash Upadhyay, Sanvar Patel, Kailash Bisen, KP Jhalla, Amay Apte, Atul Panwar and Prakash Yadav.

The guests garlanded the photo of Shahid Bhagat Singh. Tournament organiser Omar Khan, Amjad Khan and Manish Panwar welcomed the guests. The first match was played between Ujjain and Indore, in which the Ujjain team emerged victorious.