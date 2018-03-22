Ujjain: A day-long cricket tournament will be organised between four teams of visually-impaired persons in Ujjain on March 25, under the joint aegis of Sneh Nagda, district administration and social justice and disability welfare department.

Collector Sanket Bhondve informed that the newly-built spectator gallery, which has been specially made keeping in mind divyang persons and senior citizens, in the playground of Ujjain Polytechnic College, will be inaugurated by the Union social justice and empowerment minister Thavar Chand Gehlot at 10 am.

In the gallery which will accommodate two hundred spectators, bottom stands will be reserved for divyang persons and senior citizens and there will also be special arrangement for ramps and wheel chairs.

A cricket tournament has been organised among four teams of visually-impaired persons on the inauguration day. In the cricket tournament, three matches of 10 overs each will be played between four visually impaired divyang teams of Madhya Pradesh.

Each team will have four fully visually impaired, three short-sighted and four general players. The final match will be played between the winners of the first two matches. The first prize will be Rs 51,000 and trophy, second prize Rs 31, 000 and Rs 11, 000 cash will be given as the consolation prize.

For the purpose of creating public awareness under the Chief Minister’s Save River Campaign, teams have been given names like Kshipra, Gambhir, Chambal and Kalisindh, he added.