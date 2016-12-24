Ujjain creates history, enters Golden Book of world records

Over 5,000 students create human chain, take oath of cleanliness

Ujjain: On December 23, 2016 Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) made two Golden Book of World records. First, it made the largest human chain of depiction of Gandhi’s spectacles by more than 5,000 people. Secondly, the attendees together took pledge for cleanliness.

The credit for the feat goes largely to the thousands of school students who came together to put Ujjain in the record books. Thousands of people witnessed this event when students gathered in Nanakheda Stadium to form the huge human chain on Friday. The event was organised under UMC’s, cleanliness drive. Over two thousand students were placed forming a shape of the spectacles of Mahatma Gandhi. The glasses of the Mahatma form the logo of the cleanliness campaign of the Central Government. The team of Golden Book of World Records examined the event and after that the city registered a record in the book. On this occasion thousands of students, citizens of the city and officials took an oath for cleanliness.

In a statement, Asia Head of Golden Book of World Records Manish Vishnoi said it was for the first time that Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles found shape thorough such a long human formation, which was a record and one another record was created when such a large number of people together took oath for cleanliness at one time. Earlier this record was made by Norway where 1,200 people took oath at the same time. Vishnoi later handed over the certificates and a copy of the Golden Book to commissioner Ashish Singh, mayor Meena Jonwal and speaker Sonu Gehlot.

Principals of various schools were felicitated by energy minister Paras Jain and Satyanarayan Chouhan extended the vote of thanks to the people for making the event successful.

Show off: Congress

The District Congress Committee (urban) alleged that nothing could be achieved by mere show-offs. Party president Anant Narayan Meena, while releasing a photo of a pig roaming at the venue of the UMC’ programme, said everyone could see garbage and sewage littering the city and this condition existed only due to UMC’s laxity.

Drone cams capture event

The drone cameras captured the whole event from different angles. Big LED screens were also put up to provide easy viewing to spectators. According to sources, the event was very expensive but students were not taken care of, as no breakfast was provided to them and filthiness and stray cattle were also seen in abundance around the venue and other parts of the city.